Image of man released after money stolen from church in Bicester

Police have released an image of a man they wish to speak to after money was stolen from a church in Bicester.

Police believe the man in the image may have vital information about the theft that occurred at 2.57pm on Sunday, January 19, at the Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception.

If you have any information that could assist the police investigation, or you are the person in the image, then please get in touch with Thames Valley Police by calling 101 or by visiting the force's website.

When reporting information, quote the crime reference number 43250031382.