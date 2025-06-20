Image of man released after car damaged at Banbury’s Tesco car park

An image of a man has been released after a car was damaged in the car park at Banbury’s Tesco supermarket.

The police wish to speak with the man in the picture, as they believe he may have information about the incident.

At around 7.45pm on Thursday, May 29, a car was damaged in the Tesco Extra carpark on Lockheed Close.

If you are the person in the picture or you know who they are, call Thames Valley Police on 101 and quote the reference number 43250264711.