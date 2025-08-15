Image of dogwalker released after dog causes injuries to women in village near Banbury

By Jack Ingham
Published 15th Aug 2025, 14:59 BST
An image of a man the police wish to speak to has been released after a dog caused minor injuries to three women in a village near Banbury.

Police say a dog, not on its lead, jumped at three women who were running in the village of Croughton.

The incident took place on the path between Wheelers Rise and Charlton Road between 11.50am and 12.10pm on Sunday, July 20.

After the dog jumped at the women, it reportedly chased them and made them further fear for their safety.

Police wish to speak to the man in the image after a dog caused injuries to three women.
Police wish to speak to the man in the image after a dog caused injuries to three women.

Northamptonshire Police believe the man in the image may have information that could assist with their investigation.

They are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch with them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101 or at www.northants.police.uk/RO

Quote incident number 25000441364 so information gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

Alternatively, information can be submitted anonymously at Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

