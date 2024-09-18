Illegal electric scooter seized in Banbury after rider shouts abuse at police

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police seized an illegal electric scooter in Banbury after the rider shouted abuse and swore at them.

Officers from Thames Valley Police also reported the 23-year-old man for driving without a licence and no insurance.

It came after the rider yelled abuse at an officer and then rode off down the High Street whilst making an offensive gesture at them.

In Banbury it is illegal to ride an electric scooter as the town has no public hire scheme, that some other areas have.

A spokesperson for the police said: “Some areas have schemes in place that allow the riding of E-scooters when hired, however in Banbury there is no such scheme and so any such riding is illegal and is a priority for the Neighbourhood Team.

“Sadly the 23-year-old male who thought he could shout abuse at one of our officers and ride off up the High Street giving him 'the bird' found out the hard way that we will take action.”

