Hundreds of pounds of goods recovered after blitz on Sainsbury shoplifters, Bicester
A shoplifting operation in the Pioneer Square supermarket on Saturday was carried out alongside the security guards of Mitie Security, who are contracted to Sainsbury’s.
A police spokesman said: “It has been a very productive operation, which has resulted in 11 stop searches, five out of court disposals, arrangements for three voluntary interviews and hundreds of pounds worth of products retrieved.”
A shoplifting conviction will result in a criminal record and a sentence. A police caution may be given as an alternative to prosecution. If accepted, this caution still comes with a criminal record.
If the goods are worth less than £200, the maximum sentence is six months’ custody. If the goods are worth more than £200, the maximum sentence is seven years’ custody. A security guard can make a citizen’s arrest if someone is caught in the act of shoplifting.