Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of pounds worth of goods have been recovered after a police blitz on Sainsbury shoplifters in Bicester.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A shoplifting operation in the Pioneer Square supermarket on Saturday was carried out alongside the security guards of Mitie Security, who are contracted to Sainsbury’s.

A police spokesman said: “It has been a very productive operation, which has resulted in 11 stop searches, five out of court disposals, arrangements for three voluntary interviews and hundreds of pounds worth of products retrieved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A shoplifting conviction will result in a criminal record and a sentence. A police caution may be given as an alternative to prosecution. If accepted, this caution still comes with a criminal record.

A shoplifting operation at Sainsbury's, Bicester resulted in hundreds of pounds worth of goods being recovered

If the goods are worth less than £200, the maximum sentence is six months’ custody. If the goods are worth more than £200, the maximum sentence is seven years’ custody. A security guard can make a citizen’s arrest if someone is caught in the act of shoplifting.