Hundreds of pounds of goods recovered after blitz on Sainsbury shoplifters, Bicester

By Roseanne Edwards
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 10:01 BST
Hundreds of pounds worth of goods have been recovered after a police blitz on Sainsbury shoplifters in Bicester.

A shoplifting operation in the Pioneer Square supermarket on Saturday was carried out alongside the security guards of Mitie Security, who are contracted to Sainsbury’s.

A police spokesman said: “It has been a very productive operation, which has resulted in 11 stop searches, five out of court disposals, arrangements for three voluntary interviews and hundreds of pounds worth of products retrieved.”

A shoplifting conviction will result in a criminal record and a sentence. A police caution may be given as an alternative to prosecution. If accepted, this caution still comes with a criminal record.

A shoplifting operation at Sainsbury's, Bicester resulted in hundreds of pounds worth of goods being recoveredA shoplifting operation at Sainsbury's, Bicester resulted in hundreds of pounds worth of goods being recovered
If the goods are worth less than £200, the maximum sentence is six months’ custody. If the goods are worth more than £200, the maximum sentence is seven years’ custody. A security guard can make a citizen’s arrest if someone is caught in the act of shoplifting.

