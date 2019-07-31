How many tool thefts have there been from vehicles in Banbury this summer?

The Banbury Guardian is asking tradesmen and workers in town if they have suffered tool thefts from vehicles.

The paper has received reports of thefts in broad daylight, as well as night time, from vans parked in town.

A Banburyshire tradesman has had to replace hundreds of pounds of tools that were stolen while his van was parked at Spiceball

Thousands of pounds worth of power tools and other implements are believed to have been stolen according to reports and responses made on social media.

One victim who had power tools stolen from a van parked outside Spiceball Leisure Centre this month (July) reports being told police could do little if there was no CCTV or other corroborative evidence to lead them to discovering the identity of the thieves.

Police are unable to provide broad information about incidents in Banbury without specifics of dates, times, place, names and items stolen. .

So we would like to ask our readers for their experiences as some tradesmen believe there has been a spate of such crimes in Banbury this summer. Message us via the Facebook inbox or email roseanne.edwards@banburyguardian.co.uk

A police spokesman offered the following advice: "Every tool theft offence and suspicious sale reported is captured by our intelligence teams.

"While an officer may not be able to attend at the time, your report is helping us to gather evidence to identify those responsible and to conduct large scale operations to catch offenders and recover stolen property.

"Keep a note of your crime reference number and the serial numbers or distinguishing marks of your property as we will request these if we believe we have recovered your items.

"If you have any questions, you can get in touch on our website www.thamesvalley.police.uk or by calling 101.

"The call takers are trained to establish, amongst a number of other factors, whether there are any lines of enquiry to progress and if there are, an officer or member of staff will be sent out."

Last year Thames Valley Police appealed for tradesmen to get in touch after they had recovered a 'mountain of stolen tools'.