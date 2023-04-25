Hospital worker from Banbury has car vandalised - with note left saying 'get the bus in future’

A Banbury hospital worker was ‘sickened’ to discover her car had been vandalised in the hospital car park and a note had been left advising her to get the bus to work in the future.

Michelle Howkins makes the hour-long trip to the Churchill Hospital daily, and has always parked in the hospital's car park, which is shared between staff and visitors.

Michelle pays for the use of the car park by having a considerable amount of money deducted from her monthly wages, so she was "sickened’ to discover her car had been vandalised upon returning to the car park at the end of her shift last week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The hospital worker had parked her car at around 6.45am, leaving the usual amount of space between her vehicle and a parked car to her left, but when she returned to her car at 3pm she found someone had bent back her windscreen wipers and left a note on her car.

Hospital worker Michelle Howkins returned from an eight-hour shift to discover her car had been vandalised.

Michelle said: "On approaching my car, it was clear the window screen wipers had been bent right back and snapped, so they now do not work at all. This proves a considerable amount of inconvenience, as I live an hour away. Thank God it was not raining, as I could not clear my windscreen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"There was also a note on my driver's side window stating I should get a bus in the future, written in a derogatory manner. It beggars belief that this could be someone who I work along side with, and it angers me that people can get away with it. It makes you wonder what sort of person would do this.

"It was obvious the person who did this did not contemplate that staff drive in and out all day long, as when I went to get my car after work, it was clear the space next to me was bigger than I had left it in the morning."