Horse box trailer stolen from property in Banbury area village

A horse box trailer was stolen from a property in a Banbury area village last weekend.

Offenders have stolen an Ifor Williams HB506 horse box trailer, and have removed a hitch lock and wheel lock in order to steal the horse box.

The theft occurred at a property in Mill Lane, Chipping Warden between 10pm on Saturday January 8 and 8am on Sunday January 9.

The theft is being investigated by the Northamptonshire Police Rural Crime Team.

The investigations team has asked anyone if they have noticed an Ifor Williams HB506 horse box trailer parked up in a remote location?

The Northamptonshire Police Rural Crime Team said: "If you’re a farm owner, work on a farm, livery yard, or rural business, please keep gates and yards locked and secure. Make sure any valuable machinery and equipment is also secure and locked away where possible."

Anyone with information that could help police in their enquiries into this incident, please phone 101 and quote the following reference number: 22000015075.