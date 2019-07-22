Hook Norton shop and post office broken into

Police are investigating a break in at Hook Norton village shop and post office.

The burglary happened overnight at around 11pm on Friday. The shop was closed on Saturday morning to allow police to make a thorough investigation of the scene.

The owners, Joe Williams and parents Tom and Gloria, thanked neighbours in a post on the shop's Facebook page on Saturday.

They said: "We are now open as normal including our Post Office counter.

"Thank you for everyone’s best wishes, thoughts and offers of assistance this morning. Hopefully the police will catch the gang responsible for this morning's burglary. Fortunately they left empty handed and apart from some minor damage along with a lot of glass clearing, we're back up and running as normal.

"Thanks must also go to our staff who have either worked tidying up or offering us support in anyway possible. Thanks again. Tom, Gloria & Joe"