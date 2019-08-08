Hook Norton Post Office targeted again

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Hook Norton at the Post Office last month.

At around midnight on July 8, five males were captured on CCTV breaking into the address.

Police news

One male waited outside as the four other males gained entry by smashing the front door, once inside they attempted to break into the cigarette cabinet.

However were unsuccessful and a small amount of items were stolen, including alcohol and energy drinks.

The suspects then made off in the direction of Banbury in a Silver Audi A4 Saloon, reg plate believed to be VN67 KUD. Two vehicles were also damaged by the suspects, windows smashed.



Thames Valley Police is appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information to call our 24-hour enquiry centre on 101, quoting reference: 43190243443.

The store was also broken into on July 19 and a post on their Facebook page is stating that the store was also broken into last night, Wednesday, August 7.

The post reads: "Due to another burglary in less than 3 weeks in the early hours of this morning the store will be closed until at least early this afternoon. There is currently a police cordon around the store and pavement.

"Thank you once again to our neighbours and the community for the support.

"A further update will be given once we have more information and we can carry out a store assessment."

If you don’t want to speak directly to police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.