Home burgled in village near Banbury

The residential burglary occurred at a property in Cooks Hill, Shutford near Banbury. The suspect forced entry at the rear of the property.

Thames Valley Police have launched an appeal for any information in the burglary.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone who saw a suspicious person or vehicle or has CCTV or dash-cam footage is asked to call police on 101 quoting crime reference number: 43210465220.