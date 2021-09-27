Home burgled in Banbury neighbourhood
Thames Valley Police have launched an appeal for information after a residential burglary occurred last weekend in Banbury.
Monday, 27th September 2021, 5:48 pm
Updated
Monday, 27th September 2021, 5:50 pm
Police issued the following appeal for information on the TVP Cherwell Facebook page: "A burglary has been reported to police which occurred on Balmoral Avenue, Banbury over the weekend whilst the house was unoccupied. A safe, jewellery and cash were targeted.
"We are appealing for witnesses, any CCTV, ring doorbell footage or vehicle dashcam footage related to any suspicious vehicles or people in the Balmoral Avenue area of Banbury from midday Saturday 25th September to midday Sunday 26th September.
"Please call Police on 101 quoting reference 43210434403."