Home burgled in Banbury area village

The burglary happened between 2 and 5.30pm on Monday October 11.

The offender forced entry at the rear of the property, and once inside 'targeted jewellery and sentimental items.'

A residential burglary occurred at a bungalow in Orchard Road, Hook Norton earlier this week.

Thames Valley Police have launched an appeal for information and witnesses to the burglary.

Anyone with information or was in the area of Orchard Road, Hollybush Road or Station Road during those times is asked to call the police on 101.