Hit and run driver who killed a Banbury mum is sentenced

The driver of the VW that struck a Banbury mother of three and then drove off was sentenced Monday at Birmingham Crown Court.

Mohammed Shameel struck 38-year-old Noreen Akhtar from Banbury on Stratford Road, Sparkhill, as she stepped into the road to get into her parked car on June 16 last year.

The mother-of-three was taken to hospital but died from serious head injuries the following day.

Shameel, who had a young child passenger at the time, drove off, but his VW Tiguan was found abandoned near his home by police a week later. It had damage to the windscreen, wing and headlight.

The 34-year-old initially claimed the vehicle had been stolen but CCTV helped expose him as the driver and revealed his guilt.

Police investigators established Shameel was travelling between 33 to 36mph, despite there being a 20mph speed limit, just before the collision.

Shameel, of Penshaw Grove, Moseley, pleaded guilty to death by careless driving and was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday, June 17.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the force's serious collision investigation unit, said: "It is inconceivable Shameel would not have known about the collision as there was extensive damage to his car including the windscreen.

"Despite this, he drove away from the scene without a second thought for Mrs Akhtar who tragically died as a result of her injuries.

"Shameel tried to lie to cover his tracks but we were able to quickly expose his lies. We can only hope the fact he must serve a prison sentence will provide a small sense of comfort to his victim's family."

The sentence comes almost a year to the day that hundreds of mourners joined the family at Noreen's funeral held at Banbury Mosque.