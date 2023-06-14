‘He’s a monster who needs to be stopped’: Banbury man jailed for making woman his sex slave

Warning: The following story contains descriptions that some people might find upsetting

A Banbury man has been jailed for making a woman his sex slave.

Lee Hughes drugged her, urinated on her and forced her to have sex with male escorts while he watched.

The 45-year-old man would not even let the woman wipe herself after she had been to the toilet, Gloucester Crown Court was told.

Lee Hughes, from Banbury, has been jailed for making a woman his sex slave.

She was also forced to strip naked at the side of the road and on other occasions expose her breasts to passing motorists.

Judge Rupert Lowe told Hughes that almost everything he did with the woman was for his own sexual gratification.

The victim herself described Hughes as 'a monster who needs to be stopped.'

He was jailed for for three years. However because of his very long time in custody, combined with a qualifying curfew, he will be released from prison in about seven days.

The jury heard that Hughes of Kenilworth Way, Banbury, met the woman on the internet and during a short relationship with her he was unfaithful, disappearing for weeks on end.

Prosecutor Charles Row KC said Hughes had dominated the woman sexually and ordered her to participate in various sex acts. He introduced the woman to cocaine to lower her inhibitions and then rationed the drug to make her perform certain sex acts with her in return for another fix.

The jury heard that Hughes had ordered her to expose her breasts to passing motorists, which Hughes found 'entertaining and exciting', but she did not do that. He also pestered the woman for intimate photographs.

Hughes also made pornographic films of them having sex together and without her consent he distributed these videos to other men.

He ordered her to appear on the internet with other men and committing sexual acts for their entertainment. He also arranged male escorts to come and join them in the sex sessions at home.

The victim said in a statement: “I feel humiliated and ashamed what Hughes has done to me. At the present time I feel that my life has been ruined.

“My whole life has been turned over because of what he has done to me. The court process has only added to my trauma.

“Currently I don’t find any joy in anything I do. I still have nightmares and have been diagnosed with a complex post-traumatic stress disorder. I am on medication for this, but this doesn’t take away the memories.

“I’m just existing. I worry that I will truly never get over this. Emotionally I am broken. Financially I am struggling because I have had so much time off work.

“Hughes has broken me. However, I continued with the court process so as to protect other women from Hughes. I believe he is wired wrongly. At the beginning I truly loved him. I don’t understand why he treated me the way he did.

“What I see now is that Hughes is a monster. He needs to be stopped.”

Callum Church, defending, said: “Nothing I can say will diminish the harm that he inflicted on the woman. It is time for all parties to make a fresh start in their lives. Hughes has to be included in this.

“He suggests that losing his father was the catalyst for sending him on the downward spiral.

“Hughes has been running a building company for some time and had been employing around 20 sub-contractors. I believe he can be a more useful and practical member of society if he were to receive a community-based sentence.

“Hughes abuse of substances and alcohol came about of trying to numb the pain of losing his father. It’s not an excuse but more of an explanation. But this doesn’t explain why he is where he is now. He is not asking the court for any pity.

“His lifestyle went into destructive mode with the multiple short casual sexual relationships and the abuse of alcohol and cocaine.

“Since being remanded in custody Hughes has been diagnosed as having attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and is on the autism spectrum.

“This self-destructive cycle has ended because of the time he has spent in prison. He is clear of drugs and alcohol and I believe he will not be returning to these vices in the future.”

Judge Rupert Lowe reminded the court that Hughes had been acquitted by a jury of three charges of raping the woman and three counts of assaulting her causing actual bodily harm but was convicted of using controlling and coercive behaviour towards her over a prolonged period.

The judge said: “The impact on the woman is enormous. She describes herself as being psychologically broken. I agree with her that you represent a danger to other women.

“Unfortunately this is not a case where I can invoke an extended sentence for dangerousness, but if it were I would do so in your case.

“You have shown no remorse. Instead you tried to twist things around and place the blame on others. In mitigation, your lawyer suggests that your downfall began when you lost your father. While I have every sympathy for this, most adults lose a parent at some point or other and don’t go off the rails and therefore I don’t accept this in your case.

“The least sentence I can impose is a prison term of three years. However because you have already spent a very long time in custody and combined with a qualifying curfew, and providing that my calculations are correct, you will be released from prison in about seven days.”

