Heroic lorry driver steps in after drunk driver spotted bouncing off central barriers on M40

By The Newsroom
Published 10th Jul 2024, 09:31 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2024, 09:33 BST
An heroic lorry driver kept other motorists safe by staying behind a driver who was so drunk that he was bouncing off the central barriers on the M40.

When he was stopped, he was found to be four-and-a-half times over the drink drive limit.

Numerous motorists reported the driver who was spotted driving up the M40 at night at very low speed, swaying in the road, and bouncing off the central barriers. Police attended moments after it had just been involved in a minor crash.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police's OPU Unit said: "The driver blew 160 at the roadside. Legal limit is 35. At custody the driver provided a lower reading of 128.

When the driver was stopped, he was found to be four-and-a-half times over the drink drive limit. (Photo: OPU Warwickshire)

"With numbers like that he can expect to be banned for at least 18-24 months and can consider himself lucky that other people looked out for him otherwise it is very likely it would have been much worse."