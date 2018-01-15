Help needed to find missing teenage girl with Banbury links

A 16-year-old girl from Bicester who has links to Banbury has been missing for ten days and police are concerned for her welfare.

Linda Finau was last seen at around 2.30pm in Ambrosden on Friday, January 5.

She is 5ft 7ins, slim, has long blonde hair, with dark brown/black roots and is British/Fijian.

Linda was last seen wearing a red and brown Paul’s Boutique jacket and white trainers – no further description of her clothing is currently available.

The teenager has links to Banbury in Oxfordshire; Hartshill and Nuneaton in Warwickshire, police said.

PC Sally Yates, based at Banbury police station, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who has seen or had any contact with Linda.

“We are concerned for her welfare due to her age and the length of time she has been missing.

“I would like to directly appeal to Linda if you see this appeal please contact police immediately so that we can check you are safe and well.”

Anyone with information about Linda’s whereabouts is asked to call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting reference 43180011872.