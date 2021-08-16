Helicopter deployed and armed police disable a youth after gun incident at a Banbury garage

Armed police were called to a Bodicote garage after reports of a 'hold-up' with a firearm

Thames Valley Police sent for the armed response unit when three men appeared to be attempting a hold-up at the Esso Garage, Oxford Road yesterday (Sunday) afternoon.

The three were said to be quickly handcuffed and arrested. A weapon was recovered but confirmed to be unviable.

This morning (Monday) police tweeted: "A huge thank you to @JOU_ArmedPolice for their assistance with a report of a firearm being seen at the Esso Garage, Bodicote yesterday evening. Three males from the Banbury area have been arrested. The weapon has been recovered and thankfully confirmed not to be a viable firearm."