Helicopter deployed and armed police disable a youth after gun incident at a Banbury garage
A police helicopter was deployed and armed officers surrounded a Bodicote garage after a man appearing to have a 'loaded gun' was reported.
Thames Valley Police sent for the armed response unit when three men appeared to be attempting a hold-up at the Esso Garage, Oxford Road yesterday (Sunday) afternoon.
The three were said to be quickly handcuffed and arrested. A weapon was recovered but confirmed to be unviable.
This morning (Monday) police tweeted: "A huge thank you to @JOU_ArmedPolice for their assistance with a report of a firearm being seen at the Esso Garage, Bodicote yesterday evening. Three males from the Banbury area have been arrested. The weapon has been recovered and thankfully confirmed not to be a viable firearm."
On Banburyshire Info social media site, onlookers reported that the incident had included a youth with a 'loaded gun'. One male was said to have been 'pinned on the floor' by the armed officers. Another described the scene as one with 'extensive police presence' and staff at the filling station were said to be shaken up.