Heavy police presence in area of Banbury as man arrested for allegedly punching woman​​​​​​​

There has been a heavy police presence in an area of Banbury tonight (Sunday) after a man was arrested for allegedly punching a woman.

Officers responded to a report of an assault on Chatsworth Drive, Banbury at around 7pm this evening (Sunday October 2).

This resulted in a 37-year-old man from Banbury being arrested on suspicion of assault.

He is now also under arrest on suspicion of assaulting the two female officers who arrested him.

A police spokesperson said: "This resulted in a heavy police presence around the Caldwell Road / Longdon Crescent area of Banbury. We would like to reassure residents that all is OK and we are not looking for anybody else in relation to this incident.

"If you witnessed the initial assault please contact us and quote crime reference 43220442416