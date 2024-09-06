'He will truly forever be remembered and missed' - Mother pays tribute to son murdered in Banbury

Neil Comins sadly lost his life after being attacked at a property on Cope Road, Banbury.

The mother of Neil Comins has released a statement paying tribute to the 39-year-old who was murdered in January.

Neil Comins was attacked at an address on Cope Road, Banbury, in the early hours of Wednesday, January 3.

He sadly died the following day due to serious injuries after being hit with a baseball bat and stabbed in the neck.

The conclusion of Neil Comins’ murder trial saw Janaed Saeed Akhtar sentenced to life imprisonment this morning (September 6).

Following the sentencing, Neil’s mother released a statement paying tribute to her son, whose life was tragically cut short, and also thanked the emergency services for their hard work trying to save Neil’s life.

She said: “Despite having problems in the past, things were improving for Neil, his health was getting better and he had what we all thought was a safe place to live.

“It was just nine days before his 40th birthday that Neil was taken from us.

“Janaed Akhtar brutally attacked Neil at their multi-occupancy accommodation.

“Akhtar hit Neil about the head with a metal baseball bat, causing him fatal brain damage.

“Not only did he take Neil’s life, but he was callous enough to accuse two men, who had no involvement whatsoever. My thoughts go out to both of them.

“Neil may have been a grown man, over 6 feet tall, but he was, and always will be, my little boy.

“He was a much-loved son, brother, uncle, nephew and cousin.

“He was known and fondly thought of by many.

“He will truly forever be remembered and missed.

“I would like to thank the first on scene, the police officers for going above and beyond their duties in trying to save Neil’s life, and all the other officers that attended.

“I’d also like to thank the paramedics for acting promptly and professionally.

“Also to the Thames Valley Police team, led by DCI Mike Roddy and DS Dave Percival for all their hard work in finding and proving the truth, and to DC Carly Milward and Specialist Investigator Jacqui Bartlett for all their help and support throughout this ordeal

“Thank you is not enough, but it’s all I have.

“Thank you all.”