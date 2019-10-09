Harry Dunn's family 'angry and frustrated' after meeting with Foreign Secretary

The family of Harry Dunn are "angry and frustrated" after their meeting on Wednesday afternoon with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, their lawyer has said.

Tim and Charlotte Dunn went to London today to meet with the Foreign Secretary to discuss their fight for justice in bringing home Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a US diplomat who fled the country.

Mrs Sacoolas is the main suspect in the police investigation into the death of Northampton Town fan, Harry.

Speaking after the meeting, the lawyer for the Dunn family told reporters: "To say that we’re disappointed with the outcome of the meeting would be an understatement."

The lawyer said the family would be issuing a further statement later today, once they had "gathered their thoughts and composed themselves".

