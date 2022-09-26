Harry Dunn: Case of suspect Anne Sacoolas will go before magistrates in UK for first time THIS WEEK

The case involving an alleged killer of Northamptonshire teenager Harry Dunn is set to be heard at a UK court for the first time, it has been reported.

Police charged American Anne Sacoolas, aged 45, with causing the 19-year-old motorcyclist’s death by dangerous driving following a collision outside the RAF Croughton US military base in August 2019.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) is said to have confirmed a hearing is scheduled for Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (September 29).

Harry Dunn's death in 2019 sparked a huge campaign for justice by the Northamptonshire teenager's family

Advertisement

It has not known if Mrs Sacoolas will attend the hearing.

A CPS statement said: “We remind everyone that Mrs Sacoolas has a right to a fair trial and there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could prejudice proceedings.”