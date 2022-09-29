Anne Sacoolas, the alleged killer of Northamptonshire teen, Harry Dunn, has appeared before an English court.

The 45-year-old appeared via video link from America before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday September 29.

Sacoolas wore a blazer and a blue and white scarf, and spoke only to confirm her name, date of birth and to inform the magistrate that she understood what had been said.

The family of Northamptonshire teenager Harry Dunn, including his father Tim Dunn (right) and mother Charlotte Charles (second from left) arrive at The City of Westminster Magistrates Court on September 29, 2022 as his alleged killer Anne Sacoolas appears before the court.

The case was sent to the Central Criminal Court (also known as the Old Bailey) in London for a plea and trial preparation hearing (PTPH) on October 27, this year.

Harry Dunn’s family, including both of his parents, were in court to see the US citizen face the charge.

Sacoolas was charged by Northamptonshire Police with causing death by dangerous driving after 19-year-old Harry Dunn died following a collision between his motorcycle and Sacoolas’ vehicle outside the RAF Croughton US military base on August 27, 2019.

As the wife of a US diplomat, Sacoolas was granted diplomatic immunity by the US Government and was able to leave the country shortly after the incident. Harry Dunn’s family has fought for the American to face the charge ever since.

Harry Dunn died following a collision in 2019. He was 19.

Sacoolas was due to face a court in January this year, but the hearing was pushed back.

It is understood the family of Harry Dunn will not be commenting on the case until the conclusion of criminal proceedings.