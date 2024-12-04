Handmade ring, car keys and cash stolen in burglary near Chipping Norton

By Jack Ingham
Published 4th Dec 2024, 10:56 BST
A handmade ring, along with other jewellery items, car keys, bank cards and £50 in cash, was stolen during an overnight raid on a village home near Chipping Norton.

Police believe burglars raided the home on Church Road, Churchill, sometime between 10pm on Saturday (November 30) and 7.30am on Sunday (December 1).

Most Popular

During the burglary, car keys, a handmade ring, diamond earrings, a purse containing various cards and £50 in cash were stolen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A member of the public later found the victim's stolen purse in Churchill, with all of the belongings still inside, except for the £50 cash.

Police are appealing for information regarding the burglary of a handmade ring in Churchill over the weekend.placeholder image
Police are appealing for information regarding the burglary of a handmade ring in Churchill over the weekend.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Sophie Smith, said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this incident or who may have mobile phone footage, dash cam, or ring doorbell footage that may assist this investigation to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“Specifically, I’m appealing to anyone who may have seen a vehicle or person present at Hastings Hill at the time the purse was found.”

To report information to the police, call 101 or visit the Thames Valley Police website and quote reference 43240580903.

To report with 100% anonymity, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice