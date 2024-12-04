Handmade ring, car keys and cash stolen in burglary near Chipping Norton

A handmade ring, along with other jewellery items, car keys, bank cards and £50 in cash, was stolen during an overnight raid on a village home near Chipping Norton.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police believe burglars raided the home on Church Road, Churchill, sometime between 10pm on Saturday (November 30) and 7.30am on Sunday (December 1).

During the burglary, car keys, a handmade ring, diamond earrings, a purse containing various cards and £50 in cash were stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A member of the public later found the victim's stolen purse in Churchill, with all of the belongings still inside, except for the £50 cash.

Police are appealing for information regarding the burglary of a handmade ring in Churchill over the weekend.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Sophie Smith, said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this incident or who may have mobile phone footage, dash cam, or ring doorbell footage that may assist this investigation to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“Specifically, I’m appealing to anyone who may have seen a vehicle or person present at Hastings Hill at the time the purse was found.”

To report information to the police, call 101 or visit the Thames Valley Police website and quote reference 43240580903.

To report with 100% anonymity, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.