Grinch steals Bloxham Christmas tree

A mean spirited thief has brazenly taken a Christmas tree from outside a Bloxham business.

Between the hours of 4pm, Monday, December 3 and 8am, Tuesday, December 4 theives took Bloxham Nurseries’ Christmas tree.

The 7ft Nordmann Fir, and was situated at the junction of Ell’s Lane and Banbury Road.

The nursery was targeted by thieves earlier in the year but this theft has been particularly hard to take given the nurseries’ good standing in the Bloxham community and the tree’s contribution to the village’s Christmas cheer.

If you are offered a tree or saw anything suspicious between the hours of 4pm and 8am then call police on 101.