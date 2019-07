Police have put out an appeal for help in finding thieves who stole a specialist car seat from a vehicle in Great Bourton.

The theft is believed to have happened at around 4am on Monday, July 22.

Can you help police find the perpetrators?

The car was parked in Manor Road, Great Bourton. the seat is a specialist design to give postural support. A pram was also taken.

Banbury police have asked anyone who may have seen this seat or who may have information useful to their search for the thieves, to call the non-emergency line on 101.