Goods worth £1.1 million stolen from lorry parked in Banbury industrial estate
Goods with a street value of £1.1 million pounds have been stolen from a lorry parked up on a Banbury industrial estate.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are appealing for witnesses relating to the theft, which is believed to have taken place between 10pm on Thursday, January 18, and 8am on Friday January 19.
The lorry was parked on Thorpe Mead on the Overthorpe industrial estate when the incident occurred.
If you have witnessed anything or have any information about this incident, please call 101, quoting 43240028194.