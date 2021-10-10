Goods stolen during Bicester shop burglary
Thames Valley Police are looking for information in the burglary of a shop in Bicester over the weekend.
Sunday, 10th October 2021, 10:09 pm
Updated
Sunday, 10th October 2021, 10:10 pm
The incident happened when two men aged between 18 and 25 were seen breaking into McColls, Villiers Road, Bicester.
A number of goods were stolen. The break-in occurred between 4 and 4.30am on Saturday October 9.
Both men used bicycles - one bike had a red frame and silver writing on the side.
If you live in the Kings End area of Bicester, can you please check your domestic CCTV/Ring doorbell/dash cam systems between these times in case any footage of these two men has been captured? If you have footage, please call 101, Occurrence 43210454983 refers.