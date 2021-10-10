Goods stolen during Bicester shop burglary

Thames Valley Police are looking for information in the burglary of a shop in Bicester over the weekend.

By Matt Elofson
Sunday, 10th October 2021, 10:09 pm
Updated Sunday, 10th October 2021, 10:10 pm

The incident happened when two men aged between 18 and 25 were seen breaking into McColls, Villiers Road, Bicester.

A number of goods were stolen. The break-in occurred between 4 and 4.30am on Saturday October 9.

Both men used bicycles - one bike had a red frame and silver writing on the side.

If you live in the Kings End area of Bicester, can you please check your domestic CCTV/Ring doorbell/dash cam systems between these times in case any footage of these two men has been captured? If you have footage, please call 101, Occurrence 43210454983 refers.

Property stolen during break-in of shop in Bicester over the weekend