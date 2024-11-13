Globetrotting special constable praised for great work helping the Banbury community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A special constable who doubles as an air steward has been praised at the Thames Valley Police annual awards for his great work helping the Banbury community.

Special Sergeant Kev Royston was awarded the ‘Special Constable 2024’ award for going above and beyond serving the community.

Kev joined Thames Valley Police as a special constable in 2018 and has since volunteered countless hours to the job.

Alongside his part-time role with the police, Kev travels the world working as a cabin crew member for British Airways.

Speaking about Kev’s award, a spokesperson for the police said: “We’ve lost count of the amount of hours he has volunteered in order to support local policing and the community.

“He is a huge asset to the team and truly deserves this recognition.”

The awards are an opportunity for members of the public and fellow police officers to nominate the work of police officers, staff and volunteers who have made great contributions to their communities over the past year.