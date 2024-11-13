Globetrotting special constable praised for great work helping the Banbury community

By Jack Ingham
Published 13th Nov 2024, 16:05 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A special constable who doubles as an air steward has been praised at the Thames Valley Police annual awards for his great work helping the Banbury community.

Special Sergeant Kev Royston was awarded the ‘Special Constable 2024’ award for going above and beyond serving the community.

Kev joined Thames Valley Police as a special constable in 2018 and has since volunteered countless hours to the job.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alongside his part-time role with the police, Kev travels the world working as a cabin crew member for British Airways.

Special Sergeant Kev Royston was recently awarded the 'Special Constable 2024’ award at the Thames Valley Police Community Policing Awards.Special Sergeant Kev Royston was recently awarded the 'Special Constable 2024’ award at the Thames Valley Police Community Policing Awards.
Special Sergeant Kev Royston was recently awarded the 'Special Constable 2024’ award at the Thames Valley Police Community Policing Awards.

Speaking about Kev’s award, a spokesperson for the police said: “We’ve lost count of the amount of hours he has volunteered in order to support local policing and the community.

“He is a huge asset to the team and truly deserves this recognition.”

The awards are an opportunity for members of the public and fellow police officers to nominate the work of police officers, staff and volunteers who have made great contributions to their communities over the past year.

News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice