Thames Valley Police received a report of a girl being sexually assaulted as she walked on a road in Banbury around 3.15pm on Thursday February 3.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson has today, Tuesday February 22, issued the following statement: "A man has approached the girl, who was walking on Salt Way, Banbury. The man spoke to the girl before touching her over her clothing.

"The offender was white, in his mid-twenties, slim build around 6ft tall, wearing a white hoodie and black jogging bottoms. Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 43220051508."