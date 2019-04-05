Girl raped in Banbury park

A 17-year-old girl was raped in a park in Banbury on Monday evening.

The victim was approached by a boy in Bridge Street who she did not know at around 8pm.

Police news

At around 10pm on the same day, the victim was with the same boy in Moorfield Park, Grimsbury, when he grabbed her and subsequently raped her before the victim was able to push him away. The offender then ran away.

The offender is described as white, aged approximately 17-years-old with tanned skin. He was wearing baggy clothing and a black coloured top at the time of the incident.

The victim is being offered support by specially-trained officers and detectives are carrying out an investigation in to the circumstances of the incident.

Detective Constable Gareth Steward, of Banbury Force CID, said: “I would like to appeal to anyone who was in Moorfield Park, Grimsbury, at around 10pm on Monday who may have seen anything significant.

“I would also like to speak to anyone who may have CCTV cameras on their properties or drivers of vehicles travelling near Moorfield Park with dash-cam footage.

“A team of detectives is investigating this incident and members of the public may see an increased police presence in the area. If anyone wishes to raise any issues please approach and speak to an officer.

“If you have any information about what happened please contact police by calling our non-emergency number, 101.”

Anyone with any information about the incident should contact the 24-hour non-emergency number 101 quoting the reference number 43190099287.

If you do not wish to contact police, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.