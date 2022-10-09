Gang get their comeuppance after driving around Bicester throwing eggs at passers-by

A group of people have been caught driving around Bicester while throwing eggs at passers-by.

And they all faced a long walk home after police seized their vehicle.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said they received reports of a vehicle "being used in an anti-social manner" in the Bicester area – being driven partially on the pavement and eggs being thrown from the vehicle at passers-by, "causing alarm and distress to them".

They added: "Officers stopped the vehicle on Churchill Road, Bicester in the early hours of Saturday October 8, as its four occupants (all adults) were again targeting pedestrians in the same manner.

"A search of the vehicle revealed that the group were going equipped to commit anti-social behaviour (you’ve guessed it – a large quantity of eggs on board).