Fundraiser launched after Banbury mum receives devastating terminal cancer diagnosis

A fundraiser has been set up to help pay for a Banbury mother’s treatment after her devastating terminal bowel cancer diagnosis.

Former art teacher and mother of two, Abbie Watson, received the news that she had been diagnosed with bowel cancer in September last year.

The mother of 10-year-old Samuel and seven-year-old Finley, and wife of Dave, was just 44 and fit and healthy until receiving the devastating news.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Initially, Abbie’s oncologist was hopeful that chemotherapy would shrink the cancer tumour sufficiently so that a lifesaving operation to completely remove it would be possible.

A fundraiser has been set up by friends of former Banbury art teacher Abbie Watson to help her and her family pay for her cancer treatment.

However, before the eight cycles of chemotherapy and five weeks of daily radiotherapy were completed, doctors discovered that the bowel tumour had penetrated the pelvic cavity.

Abbie was informed that she now had stage four terminal cancer, with the tumour attaching itself to her pelvic wall, uterus, and ovaries, as well as a new diagnosis of metastasis to her lungs, meaning the operation was no longer a possibility.

A close friend of Abbie and organiser of the GoFundMe page, Kat Goodsell, said: "Since her terminal diagnosis a few weeks ago, Abbie’s only fear has been for her children and them growing up without their mummy. She has remained so positive throughout her treatment, but the terminal diagnosis was a horrific shock.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Having a treatment that could prolong her life or even attack the cancer sufficiently that it destroys the cells has given her and her family so much hope. Her main goal has always been to be able to spend more time with her boys, and this is a real chance for her prognosis to change.

Abbie, her husband Dave and children Samuel and Finley lives have been shattered by the diagnosis.

"Samuel and Finley’s lives were shattered by her prognosis, and her focus has been on supporting them and her husband through it."

To combat Abbie’s condition, which has been diagnosed as the aggressive G12 KRAS mutation, she must look outside of NHS treatment and take on a course of Dendritic Cell Therapy through private treatment.

Abbie has been deemed a suitable patient for the Dendritic Cell Therapy treatment that often successfully destroys existing cancer and helps the body attack any future cancer tumours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the treatment typically costs around £50,000 in the UK, so friends, former workmates and students of Abbie are digging deep to help out.

Abbie has been overwhelmed and very emotional by the response to the fundraiser.

Kat added: "Having a treatment that could prolong her life or even attack the cancer so sufficiently that it destroys the cells has given her and her family so much hope.

"She has been overwhelmed and very emotional by such an amazing response in just three days. So many donations from family, friends, and ex-students, as well as from so many people that do not know her family, has been absolutely incredible!

"Everyone who loves her, as well as strangers who are wishing her well, have every hope now, thanks to such generosity. Dendritic Cell Therapy is the last hope for her, so there is a huge determination that we can achieve the goal and make this happen. She is thanking everyone from the bottom of her heart for this chance of prolonging or saving her life."

Advertisement

Advertisement