Frustration over damage as National Herb Centre broken into again

The management at the National Herb Centre in Warmington have been left frustrated after intruders broke in and caused damage last week.

Nothing was stolen but around £1,500 of damage was done, including to the CCTV system, in the break-in at around 4am on Wednesday, July 25.

Manager Nicholas Turner has resorted to having someone keeping look-out in a caravan overnight as a deterrent after the second incident in three weeks and a more serious theft in December.

“It’s mainly the amount of damage they cause, I’m extremely busy and having to replace doors and locks every time, having that to sort out is worst,” he said.

“The value isn’t massive but it’s probably going to cost about £1,500 to mend everything and replace the CCTV, and they got away with nothing.”