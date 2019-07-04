'Frightening': north Oxfordshire woman assaulted by masked men who broke into her home

A woman returned to her home in north Oxfordshire to find two masked men who then assaulted her and drove off.

At around 10.30am yesterday (Wednesday, July 3) the 47-year-old victim found an unknown black VW golf parked in her drive on Hethe Road, Hardwick, north of Bicester.

The attack was in the woman's house on Hethe Road, Hardwick. Photo: Google

As she entered her property she found two men wearing balaclavas inside, who shouted at her before pushing her over and punching her.

They left in their vehicle, which had a Welsh dragon on the number plate, at speed towards the nearby village of Hethe.

The victim received treatment for concussion at the John Radcliffe Hospital and has since been discharged.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Kirk Rogers, based at Banbury police station, said: “This was a frightening incident for the victim who required hospital treatment.

“I am appealing to anybody who was in the area on Wednesday morning who believes that they may have seen an older model black VW Golf in the area to contact the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43190201519 or make a report online.

“If anybody has any CCTV or dash-cam footage from the area, I ask you to please review this for the time of the incident.

“If you don’t wish to speak directly with police, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make a report online.”