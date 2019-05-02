‘Frightening experience’: woman’s phone stolen by men on bikes in Banbury

A woman was left ‘frightened’ after two men on bicycles pushed her and stole her mobile phone in Banbury.

The 39-year-old victim was walking on a path between Howard Road and School View when she was pushed from behind by an unknown man on a bicycle at around 9am on Monday (April 29).

A second offender, who was also on a bicycle, then took her mobile phone and cycled past, exiting in the direction of Old School Place.

The first offender is described as an Asian man, in his late 20s, of large build and had black short greasy hair with a train track style design shaved into his head. He was wearing a black tracksuit top and bottoms.

The second offender, who stole the mobile phone, is described as short and of slim build.

He was wearing a dark blue hoody with the hood covering his face and was riding a black mountain bike.

The victim did not sustain any injuries but investigating officer Nicola Manze said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this incident, which was a frightening experience for the victim.

“This incident happened in a public area, at a time when I believe it is likely that someone would have seen something that could help us with our enquiries.

“If anybody believes they saw or heard something, or recognises the physical descriptions of the offenders, I would ask them to come forward and help with our investigation.

“Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting 43190127881.

“Reports can also be made online, or you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 for 100 per cent anonymity.”