Free Banbury tool marking event

Thames Valley Police in conjunction with Banbury building and plumbing merchant, John Nicholls, will host two free tool security marking events this week.

John Nicholls will host the events on Tuesday, September 10 at their Overthorpe Road site and on Wednesday, September 11 at their plumbing store, Unit 3, Trade Park in Dorcas Road.

Both events will run from 9am until 1pm.

David Hebdon, John Nicholls’ chief operating officer said: "This event is going to benefit all of our customers and we’re pleased to be holding this in all of our branches during the month of

September."

Members of the Banbury Town Neighbourhood Policing Team will also be on hand to give advice about reducing the risk of tool theft from vans and outbuildings, following a spate of Banbury tool thefts.

The service is free of change and you do not need to make an appointment; just bring your tools with you. The security marking system used is CREMARK, which requires 24 hours for the protective lacquer used to dry fully.