Four people jailed after woman was trapped, tortured, threatened and raped in Banbury flat

Four people have been jailed after a woman was trapped, tortured, threatened and raped in a Banbury flat.

Twenty-one-year-old Alexander Azevedo, 20-year-olds Natasha Washington and Sonny Weir and a 17-year-old had previously been convicted of multiple charges including false imprisonment, the enforced consumption of drugs, assault, and rape. A jury at Oxford Crown Court found them guilty after a four-week trial, which ended in March.

The offenders trapped the victim in Azevedo’s home for several hours and repeatedly assaulted her following a drug-fuelled argument between Washington, Weir and the victim. They forced her to consume drugs, poured chilli sauce on her, beat her with various household objects and cut her hair.

After the group had beaten and tortured her, the intoxicated and barely conscious woman was left alone in a room with Azevedo who raped her.

Azevedo later put the victim in a taxi home to her mother’s house. When she arrived home, she was taken to hospital for treatment of her injuries and later was able to give her account to the police.

Today, the defendants were given prison sentences totalling 35 years. Aevedo, Weir and Washington were given prison sentences of 15, nine, and eight years, respectively, while the youth was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment.

Crown Prosecution Service lawyer Marc Thompson said the victim has shown great bravery.

He added: “The victim’s bravery – giving police interviews, providing as much evidence as she could – is truly commendable, and was vital in helping us secure the convictions. I hope today’s sentences allow her to bring some closure to this chapter of her ordeal.

“The dreadful violence shown towards this young woman was truly senseless. Alexander Azevedo’s offences are especially horrific, taking place at a time when she was in no fit state to object to any sexual acts, or to defend herself.