Four charged with fraud offences over South Newington ‘murder’

Four people have been charged with fraud offences in relation to the suspected murder of a malnourished man in South Newington five years ago.

The murder and fraud investigation started after James Sootheran was found dead in his home in the village in March, 2014.

Two people from Banbury are charged with his murder and a string of other offences including manslaughter, fraud and allowing the death of a vulnerable adult.

The four others appeared at Oxford Magistrates’ Court having been summonsed in connection with the investigation today (Tuesday, March 26).

June Alsford, 76, of Little Lane, Aynho, and Shanda Robinson, 49, of Sage Road, Banbury, have been charged with fraud by false representation and conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

While Michael Dunkley, 47, of Brickle Lane, Bloxham, and Denise Neal, 39, of Radway Road, Lower Tysoe, have been charged with fraud by false representation.

They are all due to appear at Oxford Crown Court on April 23.

A post mortem found that Mr Sootheran, 59, who was known by his middle name, Anthony, died from pneumonia, which was caused by malnourishment.

Lynda Rickard, 60, of Edinburgh Close, Banbury, is charged with murder, manslaughter, four counts of fraud by false representation, fraud by abuse of position, two counts of making a false instrument with intent it be accepted as genuine, two counts of conspiring to pervert the course of justice, and possession/controlling an article for use in fraud.

Wayne Rickard, 64, of Edinburgh Close, Banbury, is charged with murder, causing/allowing the death of a vulnerable adult, fraud by false representation, and conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

The pair appeared at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (March 19) and are scheduled to appear at Oxford Crown Court on June 28.

