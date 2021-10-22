Four arrests were made yesterday (Thursday) across Cherwell, Aylesbury and Newbury after three 'substantial' cannabis factories were discovered

The warrants were carried out across Cherwell, Aylesbury and Newbury in order to disrupt organised crime, a Thames Valley Police spokesman said.

As a result of this activity three substantial cannabis factories were discovered. Work is ongoing to dismantle the factories and seize the drugs found inside.

Three men have been charged and one man has been released under investigation. It was confirmed one of the factories was located in Bicester.

Police are removing substantial amounts of cannabis from factories discovered in the region

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Natalie Hall, said: “These warrants were carried out today as part of our ongoing commitment to disrupt criminal activity associated with organised crime and drugs.

“As a result, a substantial amount of cannabis has been found and four arrests were made.

“There will be a continued police presence at the warrant locations as officers carry out their investigation.

“I would also like to remind members of the public that if you have any information or suspicions about drug crime, please always make a report to Thames Valley Police online or by calling 101.

“You can also call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or contact them via their website.”

Mandrin Mjeshtri, aged 22, of no fixed abode, has been charged with one count of production of cannabis. Fjoralb Pisli, aged 26, of no fixed abode, has been charged with one count of production of cannabis.

They were both remanded to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ court today (Friday).

Petref Resuli, aged 43, of no fixed abode, was charged with cannabis production and abstracting electricity without authority. He has been remanded to Oxford Magistrates’ Court , also today.