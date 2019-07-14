Four arrests by road crime team, two cautions for theft and 14 vehicles seized for traffic offences, as British Grand Prix policing operation continues

The policing operation in and around Silverstone is continuing, with four arrests overnight after a vehicle was stopped by officers policing the surrounding south Northamptonshire road network.

The vehicle, which was also seized for having no insurance, was stopped on the A43 in Towcester after being flagged by ANPR cameras. The men, all from Leicester, were arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and are currently in police custody.

Officers also made arrests on Thursday evening in connection with the suspected theft of items from a trade stand within the Silverstone circuit.

Two men, aged 49 and 32, both from Staffordshire, have been given a conditional police caution for theft and a 48 year-old-man, also from Staffordshire, has been released with no further action. All three men have been required to leave the site.

Superintendent Dennis Murray, policing commander for the operation, said: “We have a large number of officers on duty in the area over the weekend, including a full road crime policing operation where officers are proactively patrolling the roads and making use of ANPR technology.

“It doesn’t matter whether or not you’re coming to Silverstone Circuit or whether you’re just travelling through south Northamptonshire, if you are coming into our county to commit crime, we’ll be on to you!

“Our Safer Roads Team is also on duty over the weekend and yesterday seized 14 vehicles for failing to be properly insured or taxed. They and the Road Crime Team will continue to police the roads over the rest of the weekend with the aim of keeping local people and all the many thousands coming to enjoy the Grand Prix safe and secure.

“A sell-out crowd is expected at the circuit today and tomorrow and we hope everyone one has a great time. Officers will also be on patrol around the circuit and you can help us keep the event safe by being alert and vigilant for any suspicious activity. If you have any concerns, please speak to an officer, call us on 101 or in an emergency call 999.”

People can stay up-to-date about the policing operation at the event by following @NorthantsPolice on Twitter or by ‘liking’ Northamptonshire Police on Facebook. They can also find safety advice, security information and crime prevention tips on the Northamptonshire Police website at www.northants.police.uk/silverstone.