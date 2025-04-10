Four arrested on suspicion of dealing crack cocaine and heroin in Banbury

By Jack Ingham
Published 10th Apr 2025, 10:39 BST
Police arrested four people in Banbury yesterday on suspicion of selling Class A drugs.
Four people were arrested yesterday (April 9) on suspicion of dealing crack cocaine and heroin as the police crackdown on Class A drugs in Banbury.

Police made the arrests at an address on Britannia Road after receiving several reports of suspected drug dealing.

Three men and one woman were arrested, and crack cocaine and heroin believed to be linked to drug selling were seized.

The arrested woman was also wanted on a warrant for outstanding offences.

A 48-hour closure notice was placed on the property, making it an offence for anyone not registered as living at the property to enter.

A police spokesperson said: “Our neighbourhood priorities are set at our quarterly community forums, and on each occasion drug supply is named as being an area of which our communities want us to focus.

“Today's results would not have been achieved without the support of the community reporting their concerns to us and we would like to take this opportunity to thank those that do.”

