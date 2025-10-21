Former Northants chief of police charged with fraud and misconduct in public office

Northamptonshire Police’s former Chief Constable has been charged with fraud and misconduct in public office.

The Crown Prosecution Service has today announced that Nick Adderley, 59, has been charged with fraud and misconduct in public office following allegations that he made false claims about his military service and educational achievements when applying to work for the police.

Malcolm McHaffie, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime Division, said: “We have decided to prosecute former Northamptonshire Police Chief Constable Nick Adderley with offences of fraud and misconduct in public office.

"This follows an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into claims made by Mr Adderley in reference to his military service and educational attainments.

“Our prosecutors have worked to establish there is sufficient evidence to bring this case to court and it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.

“We have worked closely with the IOPC as they carried out their investigation.”

Mr Adderley will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 10 November 2025.

The IOPC said: “The charges follow our independent investigations into allegations Mr Adderley falsely claimed, over a period from 2018-2024, to have been a former Lieutenant Commander in the Royal Navy, had served in the Falklands War, and was entitled to wear associated service medals

“It’s also alleged the 59-year-old made false claims relating to a naval career on his CV and application form submitted in support of his bid to become the Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Police in June 2018.

“Following the IOPC investigations, we sent evidential files to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) last year for them to consider any potential criminal charges.”