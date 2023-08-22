Former Bicester police officer found guilty of assault after fight on Oxford night out

A former police officer based in Bicester has been found guilty of three counts of assault after a fight on a night out in Oxford.

Former Thames Valley Police officer Georgia Williams, aged 28, has pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and was found guilty at High Wycombe Magistrate’s Court of a further count of assault.

At the hearing on Thursday (August 17), the magistrate heard how the former officer had become involved in a fight at the Love Jericho bar in Walton Street, Oxford, while on a night out on December 17, 2022.

The 28-year-old assaulted two men aged 21 and 24, and a woman aged 27, who were not injured, before assaulting a member of staff after being ejected and prevented from re-entering the bar.

She was arrested on December 17 and charged with three counts of racially aggravated assault and one count of racially aggravated threatening behaviour on May 22 this year.

Williams was found not guilty of racially aggravated assault, and the charge of racially aggravated public order was withdrawn by the Crown Prosecution Service before the hearing.

The former Bicester officer will be sentenced at High Wycombe Magistrate’s Court on September 25.

Thames Valley Police Deputy Chief Constable Ben Snuggs said: "Former PC Williams displayed wholly unacceptable behaviour whilst off duty on a night out. She has now been convicted of criminal offences.