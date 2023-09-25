Former Bicester police officer convicted over Oxford bar assault
Georgia Williams pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and was found guilty by High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court of a further count of assault at a hearing on Thursday, August 17.
Today (Monday September 25) she was given a community order that includes 180 hours of unpaid work in the next 12 months and ordered to pay £100 in compensation.
The incident occurred on December 17 2022, when the off-duty officer became involved in a fight at the Love Jericho Bar in Walton Street, Oxford, and was ejected by staff.
She then returned to the bar but was prevented entry by staff members, after which she assaulted three people, including a member of staff at Love Jericho.
Thames Valley Police Deputy Chief Constable Ben Snuggs said: "I am pleased that the courts have sentenced former PC Williams for her wholly inappropriate behaviour on a night out whilst off duty.
"There is no place in our force for any officer or staff member who behaves in this manner. We have a good track record of taking decisive action in circumstances such as these in order to build and maintain the trust and confidence of our communities in Thames Valley Police."
The former officer was found not guilty of racially aggravated assault, and the offence of racially aggravated public order was withdrawn by the Crown Prosecution Service before the trial started.
The 29-year-old from Haddenham, Buckinghamshire, resigned from her position with Thames Valley Police on June 26 of this year.
An accelerated misconduct hearing before Chief Constable Jason Hogg is scheduled to take place on Thursday, October 5.