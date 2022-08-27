Football fan taken to hospital after being hit by object during Banbury United's game against Hereford
A football fan was taken to hospital after being hit by an object during Banbury United's game against Hereford on Saturday.
Police said they had to deal with disorder at the game and a man has been arrested in connection with this incident.
Angry fans took to social media after the game to share images of a man being treated for what appeared to be head injuries.
A police spokesperson said: Thames Valley Police worked with Banbury United Football Club to deal with disorder before, during and after today’s football match between Banbury and Hereford at Spencer Stadium.
"It was reported that items, including bottles and a traffic cone, were thrown. One person was injured and was taken to hospital for treatment.
"One person was arrested for a public order offence.
"The force is investigating the disorder, therefore if anyone has any relevant footage please contact the force via our website or call 101, quoting reference number 943 (27/8)."