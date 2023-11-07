Flytipper caught on video throwing bags of rubbish from the back of a truck into countryside near Shipston

Using the footage, police identified the vehicle and arranged a visit

A flytipper was caught on video throwing bags of rubbish from the back of a truck into the countryside. (footage from video by Warwickshire Rural Crime Team)

The footage shows a man throwing waste as the vehicle travelled along Darlingscote Road near Shipston-on-Stour.

Using the footage, police identified the vehicle and arranged to visit the location it was suspected to have come from.

A spokesperson for the Warwickshire Rural Crime Team said: "Officers located the unattended vehicle near Darlingcote shortly after.

"Using Police powers of entry and seizure under the Environmental Protection Act 1990 we recovered the vehicle.

"The registered keeper of the vehicle will be contacted in due course to disclose who the driver was at the time of the offences (failure to respond is an automatic six points and up to £1,000 fine).