Flood-prone Banbury street to have larger storm drain installed
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Residents of The Fairway in Neithrop have struggled with a flooded storm drain on their street for the last three years.
Upon hearing about their situation, Mark Cherry – Oxfordshire County Councillor for Banbury Ruscote and Banbury Mayor – contacted local MP Sean Woodcock to resolve the problem.
This led to Thames Water conducting a survey of the drain and concluding that it was too small to cope with the increased rainfall and subsequent flooding.
According to Cllr Mark Cherry, the work to fit a new storm drain on the street will be completed by the end of the year.
Cllr Mark Cherry said: “It goes without saying that this will be a big relief to Labour Ruscote Ward Councillors and the local community to get this issue of flooding on The Fairway resolved.”