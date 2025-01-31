Flood-prone Banbury street to have larger storm drain installed

By Jack Ingham
Published 31st Jan 2025, 09:38 BST
A Banbury street that has flooded seven times in the past year will have an extra capacity storm drain fitted by the end of the year.

Residents of The Fairway in Neithrop have struggled with a flooded storm drain on their street for the last three years.

Upon hearing about their situation, Mark Cherry – Oxfordshire County Councillor for Banbury Ruscote and Banbury Mayor – contacted local MP Sean Woodcock to resolve the problem.

This led to Thames Water conducting a survey of the drain and concluding that it was too small to cope with the increased rainfall and subsequent flooding.

Work to replace the insufficient storm drain on The Fairway should be completed by the end of the year.

According to Cllr Mark Cherry, the work to fit a new storm drain on the street will be completed by the end of the year.

Cllr Mark Cherry said: “It goes without saying that this will be a big relief to Labour Ruscote Ward Councillors and the local community to get this issue of flooding on The Fairway resolved.”

