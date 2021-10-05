Five Banbury people receive hefty fines for breaking Coronavirus lockdown regulations as cases from early 2021 reach the courts - Court Report

Oxford Magistrates Court handed out the fines along with victim surcharges and orders for court costs.

Codrut Ion, 33, of Lidsey Road, Banbury was fined £1,760 for breaking coronavirus lockdown regulations by attending a gathering of more than two people in a house in Lidsey Road on January 30 without reasonable excuse. Ion was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £176 and court costs of £90.

Stefan Rizea, 39, of Broome Way, Banbury was fined £1,760 for breaking the coronavirus lockdown regulations on January 8 by taking part in a gathering of more than two people in People’s Park, Banbury without reasonable excuse. Rizea was ordered to pay a £176 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Oxford Magistrates Court where cases from the Banbury area are heard

Dale Christopher Sallis, 27, of Jubilee Court, Banbury was fined £1,760 for breaking the coronavirus lockdown regulations by taking part in a gathering of more than two people in a Seat Ibiza car at Banbury on January 23 without reasonable excuse. Sallis was ordered to pay a £176 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Stan Saxon, aka Stanjai Saxon, 41, of Middleton Road, Banbury was fined £1,760 for breaking the coronavirus lockdown regulations by attending a gathering of more than two people on January 20, outdoors at Town Hall, Bridge Street, Banbury without reasonable excuse. Saxon was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £176 and £90 court costs.

Charlotte Samantha White, 30, of Windrush, Banbury was fined £320 for breaking coronavirus lockdown regulations by taking part in a gathering of more than two people on a footpath off Woodfield, Banbury on January 16 without reasonable excuse. White was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £90 court costs.

The following cases were also heard at Oxford Magistrates’ Court:

Richard Barry Hayward, 50, of Parklands, Banbury was fined £440 for failing to provide the identity of the driver of a vehicle between October 19, 2020 and November 16, 2020, alleged to have been guilty of a road traffic offence. Hayward was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £44 and court costs of £90. His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

Joseph Anthony Holden, 27, of HM Prison Bullingdon, Bicester, pleaded guilty to driving in a Peugeot Partner van in Mewburn Road, Banbury on March 29 while disqualified. Holden was given a four-month prison sentence and disqualified from driving or holding a licence for 20 months. Magistrates said only imprisonment could be justified because of the severity of the offence and Holden’s previous disregard for court orders. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £128.

Magistrates ordered that the sum of £9,281.79, being held in a Lloyds Bank account in the name of Luke Stephen Green, of Alvis Gate, Banbury should be frozen for four months under the terms of the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Alexander Lee Coombs, 27, of Banbury Road, Brackley was fined £396 for breaking a 40mph speed limit on the A41 in Bicester on January 5. His recorded speed was 67mph. Coombs was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £39 and court costs of £90. His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

Besleaga George Laurentiu, 20, of Crouch Street, Banbury was fined £660 for driving a vehicle in Middleton Road, Banbury on December 24, 2020 without insurance. Laurentiu was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and £90 court costs. His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.