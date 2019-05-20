Firearm used in Banbury burglary

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an incident of aggravated burglary in Banbury.

At around 2.15pm on Wednesday, May 15, two offenders, both men, entered a property in Winter Gardens Way. One of the offenders was armed with what appeared to be a gun.

The offender pointed the gun at a victim inside the house, a 17-year-old boy, while the second offender searched the property.

Both offenders then left the property, one on foot and the other on a bicycle which had been left outside the property.

The victim was not injured during the incident. A bag containing clothing was taken from the property.

The offender who fled on foot is described as being white, around 19-years-old, around 5ft 8 to 5ft 10 inches tall, of a slim build. He was dressed in dark clothes, including jogging trousers.

The other offender is also described as being between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 10ins. He was dressed in dark clothes. Both were wearing a balaclava.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Bryan Groves, of Force CID at Banbury police station, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this incident, which was a understandably concerning experience for the victim.

“Luckily he was not hurt but it was a traumatic experience for them in their own home, a place where they should rightly feel safe.

“This happened at a time where I believe it is likely that there were possible witnesses. If anyone reading this saw anything or has any information regarding this, please get in touch with police by calling 101.”

If you have any information about the incident please contact the Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting occurrence number 43190145900 in any reports made.

Reports can also be made online, or anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.